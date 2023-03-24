World Bank seeks more private cash as yearly needs balloon to $2.4 trillion

World Bank President David Malpass set out on Thursday a new road map for private sector participation in project financing across emerging and developing economies as yearly financing needs balloon to $2.4 trillion.

The massive financing yearly needs, a new World Bank estimate, could address the effects of climate change, war, and pandemics, and private capital is “essential” for meeting those needs, Malpass said.

Malpass announced his resignation to the World Bank in February and the lender expects to select his replacement by early May

The program is based on three pillars, he added, the first of which aims to help capital flow better by providing macro stability and transparency, while building data banks that support decision making.