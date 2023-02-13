Zambia rejects China’s call for World Bank to join its debt restructuring – FT

Feb 13 (Reuters) – Zambia’s finance minister rejected a call from China for the World Bank and other multilateral lenders to join a restructuring of the country’s debt and warned that delays were holding up the economy, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

In an interview with the newspaper, Situmbeko Musokotwane said that “time is of the essence” to finish a restructuring of about $13 billion of external debt this year and signalled that China’s demand was a distraction from talks for reducing the loans.

“Discussions at higher levels like those just make our situation worse, because what we are looking for is urgent solutions, not discussions that may drag out the matter,” the report quoted Musokotwane as saying.

The People’s Bank of China and the Ministry of Finance both did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.