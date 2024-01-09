Share
2023 Africa Investment Forum Market Days: Highlights Special
At the 2023 Africa Investment Forum Market days in Marrakech, participants explored ways to unlock Africa’s value chains. Join CNBC Africa on the side-lines to get some exciting insight from the founding partners and other key players working to close high-impact deals at the boardrooms of the Africa Investment Forum.
Tue, 09 Jan 2024 08:03:32 GMT
