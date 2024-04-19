Share
30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi
This April marks the solemn 30th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, with commemorative events beginning on April 7. Throughout April, both globally and within Rwanda, there's a dedicated time to honor the memory of those lost to this tragedy. "Kwibuka," translating to "to Remember" in Rwanda's Kinyarwanda language, signifies a period of deep reflection on the past and an unwavering commitment to preventing such horrors from repeating. Speaking at one such event, Emmanuel Hategeka, Rwanda's High Commissioner to South Africa, emphasized the significance of this collective act of remembrance.
