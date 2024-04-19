Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

30th Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi

This April marks the solemn 30th anniversary of the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, with commemorative events beginning on April 7. Throughout April, both globally and within Rwanda, there's a dedicated time to honor the memory of those lost to this tragedy. "Kwibuka," translating to "to Remember" in Rwanda's Kinyarwanda language, signifies a period of deep reflection on the past and an unwavering commitment to preventing such horrors from repeating. Speaking at one such event, Emmanuel Hategeka, Rwanda's High Commissioner to South Africa, emphasized the significance of this collective act of remembrance.
Fri, 19 Apr 2024 10:49:53 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top