Global tech giant TECNO, with a presence in over 70 countries across five continents, has embarked on a transformative journey with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). This alliance transcends traditional sports sponsorship, aiming to revolutionize African football through a fusion of innovative technology and athletic passion.

Jack Guo, TECNO’s General Manager, is enthusiastic about this partnership, viewing it as a perfect embodiment of TECNO’s commitment to enriching the football experience. “Our collaboration goes beyond support; it’s about revolutionizing African football with cutting-edge technology,” Guo asserts, aligning this move with TECNO’s mission to democratize premium technology. Hassan El Karmi, CAF’s Commercial Director, highlights the strategic depth of this partnership. “Our alliance with TECNO breaks new ground, fostering substantial growth in the sport’s audience and economic reach,” El Karmi notes, emphasizing its role in broadening football’s accessibility across Africa.

The scope of the TECNO-CAF partnership extends into community engagement, CSR initiatives, and innovative marketing strategies. TECNO Dream Fields Renovation Campaign, an initiative launched by TECNO and supported by CAF, aims to refurbish and upgrade 100 local football fields across Africa, demonstrating TECNO’s profound commitment to developing the sport at the grassroots level. By improving these foundational facilities, TECNO is not only enhancing the quality of play but also enriching the communities that surround these fields. Arif Chowdhury, Co-founder of Transsion Holdings, the parent company of TECNO, underscores the partnership’s significance. “This is more than a business collaboration; it’s an investment in Africa’s youth and their future, blending football with cultural and educational initiatives,” he remarks.

This groundbreaking collaboration between TECNO and CAF is redefining the landscape of sports sponsorships. By integrating advanced technology into the heart of African football, this partnership promises to enhance fan engagement and set new standards in the sporting world. “We are charting a course for a technologically advanced and interconnected future in African football, benefiting players and fans alike,” Guo concludes, heralding a new, dynamic era in the world of sports sponsorships. About TECNO

Advertisement