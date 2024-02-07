Share
Absa Focus On Mining Indaba: Reflecting on Africa’s mining industry
From the 30th Mining Indaba in Cape Town, we look at the effect of at mineral export bans on investment opportunities and finding a balance between reducing mineral exports and feeding global demand.
Wed, 07 Feb 2024 13:04:14 GMT
