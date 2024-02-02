Share
Access: 2028 bond sees improved offers
Traders at Access Bank say there are improved offers improve across the bond curve especially the 2028 maturity. For the T-bills side, focus is on long-dated papers, with very few bids to match. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 02 Feb 2024 11:56:07 GMT
