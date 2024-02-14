Share
Access: Investors cherry pick high yielding instruments
Traders at Access Bank say on the run bonds are recording improved offers this week as investors cherry pick high yielding instruments. Eki Teddy-Onaghise, Treasury Sales Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more on the mid-week market updates.
Wed, 14 Feb 2024 12:11:00 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.