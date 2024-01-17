Share
Access: Investors cherry-pick high yielding instruments
Traders at Access Bank say investors are maintaining a cautious stance while cherry-picking high yielding instruments. However, offers are concentrated on the long end of the T-bills curve. Chukwunonso Ifejiofor, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
