Access: Investors cherry pick on-the-run bonds
Traders at Access Bank say they expect more profit-taking in the bonds market today as investors turn their attention to on-the-run securities. Bosun Obembe, Team Lead at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for a market update.
Fri, 26 Apr 2024 12:36:36 GMT
