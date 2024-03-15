Share
Access: Investors flock new one-year T-bills
Investors at the Treasury Bills market have shown significant interest in the newly issued 1-year T-bills as demand far outweighed offers after Wednesday’s 161.5-billion-naira auction. Traders at Access Bank say they expect similar sentiments at today’s trading. Uzor Anakebe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 15 Mar 2024 11:50:13 GMT
