Access: Investors seek to reinvest coupon proceeds on April 2037 bond
Traders at Access Bank expect improved market activity today as investors seek to reinvest their coupon proceeds on the 18th April 2037 bond. Odinaka Linus- Nwokonkwo, Treasury team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for the highlights of market movements this week.
Fri, 19 Apr 2024 12:12:16 GMT
