Access: Investors take profit on newly issued OMO bills
Traders at Access Bank say the Treasury Bills secondary market is trading on a more active note as investors take profit on the newly issued OMO bills. On the bond side, offers are barely lifted due to the bearish market sentiment. Anuoluwapo Obipehin, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more midweek market updates.
Wed, 31 Jan 2024 13:22:53 GMT
