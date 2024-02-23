Share
Access: Investors take profit on post auction winnings
Traders at Access Bank say investors continue to take profit on their winnings as post-auction activities take center stage this week. Kolawole Komolafe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 23 Feb 2024 11:49:56 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.