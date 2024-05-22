Share
Access: MPR hike to spur repricing across bond curve
Traders at Access Bank expect repricing across the bond curve due to the recent 150 basis point MPR hike announced at May MPC Meeting. Meanwhile, investors are maintaining a cautious approach ahead of today’s Primary Market Auction as existing T-Bills totaling 508.98 billion naira across the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day instruments will mature and be rolled over. Chukwunonso Ifejiofor, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Wed, 22 May 2024 13:10:12 GMT
