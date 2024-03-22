Markets
Access: repricing seen on February 2034 bond

Nigeria's February 2034 bond traded at 20.7 per cent following news of the Debt Management Office special bond auction. Meanwhile, the recently issued 2027 bond witnessed offers at around 19.9 per cent. Traders at Access Bank say they expect an active bond market today as investors cherry-pick high-yielding instruments. Tobechukwu Ikpe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 22 Mar 2024 12:05:36 GMT

