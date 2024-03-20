Share
Access: Weak appetite for bonds to linger ahead March MPC meeting
Traders at Access Bank expect the weak appetite for bonds to persist as the market remains bearish ahead of next week's MPC meeting. On the T-bills side, demand is skewed to the long end of the curve. Senator Audu, Treasury team member, Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 20 Mar 2024 13:31:28 GMT
