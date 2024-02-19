Share
AfDB: Africa’s 2024 Macroeconomic Performance & Outlook Report
Africa continues to face significant headwinds including rising living costs, weakening economic growth, tightening of global financial conditions, increasing effects of climate change, lingering impacts of health pandemics, and geopolitical tensions. This panel discussion reflects on Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook Report for 2024.
Mon, 19 Feb 2024 14:12:04 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.