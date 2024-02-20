Markets
Africa Business Forum 2024: Reimagining Africa’s Tech & STEM Future

Africa Business Forum will be held under the theme, Boosting Africa’s transformation through education, science, technology, and innovation. The goal of the Africa Business Forum is to promote an on-going dialogue between the private and the public sectors in Africa to accelerate collective efforts towards realizing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, of the African Union. This segment will interrogate what it will take to realise the "Africa We Want" and reimagine Africa's Tech and STEM future.
Tue, 20 Feb 2024 08:43:44 GMT

To the top