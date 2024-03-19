Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Africa Business Forum 2024: Scaling-up transformative initiatives for developmental impact

A panel of experts examine key transformative initiatives for Africa, the role that education, science, technology and innovation will play in them to heighten their impact and highlight the key challenges faced in being able to scale them up for the impact needed including crowding in finance and the investment needed.
Tue, 19 Mar 2024 14:29:36 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top