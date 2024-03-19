Share
Africa Business Forum 2024: Scaling-up transformative initiatives for developmental impact
A panel of experts examine key transformative initiatives for Africa, the role that education, science, technology and innovation will play in them to heighten their impact and highlight the key challenges faced in being able to scale them up for the impact needed including crowding in finance and the investment needed.
Tue, 19 Mar 2024 14:29:36 GMT
