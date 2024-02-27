All such bursts in population growth elsewhere have given rise to outward migration. Since the 19th century, major migrations from Ireland, China, India, Armenia, Lebanon, Palestine, and of Jewish people from many countries have all had significant economic and sometimes political effects, both on the countries of origin and the countries of destination. People are like water: they will go wherever they need to; and if they cannot make a living in one place, they will move to another where they can.

The great African migration that is gathering impetus will have a similarly profound impact. Like previous migrants, Africans bring with them their own particular skills and characteristics. They are enormously enterprising, creative and connected – to each other and to the continent. Most visible to the rest of the world up to now has been African creativity, in music, the arts, film and literature, and achievement in the realm of sport. Africa is already a global force in the world of music, its beats setting a new standard for music elsewhere. This impact feeds back to the countries of origin, not just as remittances, but as economic and cultural influence. The rapidly expanding Nigerian diaspora is especially influential in business and culture, veritably a force to be reckoned with – as Nigeria’s presidential candidates recognised in the run-up to the last election. If Bola Tinubu’s new government can create a country and an economy that people are willing to invest in, Nigeria could begin to realise its potential as one of the world’s new ‘middle powers.’ But for now it remains a big ‘if’.