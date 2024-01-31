The G20 group of major economies has urged multilateral lenders to explore hybrid financing structures, to try to maximise balance sheets and increase funding to help developing economies with crises including climate change.

The $750 million perpetual hybrid note has a 5.75% coupon, tighter than the 6.375% guidance. The deeply subordinated, debt-like equity instrument has a lower credit rating than the lender’s AAA-rated bonds and can be redeemed by investors after 10.5 years or every five years thereafter.