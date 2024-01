ACCRA, GHANA – JUNE 18: Mr. Aliko Dangote, Chairman and CEO, Dangote Group during the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Annual Meeting on June 18, 2023 at the Accra International Conference Center in Accra, Ghana. The event is to mark the high point of the bank’s year-long 30th-anniversary celebrations, under the theme “Delivering the Vision. Building Prosperity for Africans”. (Photo by Ernest Ankomah/Getty Images) Forbes just released their annual rich list, featuring the return of Nigeria’s Femi Otedola to the list. Also in Nigeria, Aliko Dangote returned to the top of the list, after briefly losing the number one spot for part of last year to Johann Rupert and family.

Notably, the list excludes lawyer and banker, Adebayo Ogunlesi, whose fortune is estimated at $2.3bn if the BlackRock acquisition of his firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for $12.5bn is concluded. The biggest gain belongs to Egypt’s Nassef Sawiris, who added $1.6 billion to $8.9 billion.

Here is the full list of African Billionaires: 1. Aliko Dangote

Net worth: $13.9 billion

Net worth in 2023: $13.5 billion

Origin of wealth: Cement and Sugar

Age: 66

Country: Nigeria 2. Johann Rupert and family

Net worth: $10.1 billion

Rank in 2023: 2

Net worth in 2023: $10.7 billion

Origin of wealth: Luxury goods

Age: 73

Country: South Africa

3. Nicky Oppenheimer & family

Net worth: $9.4 billion

Rank in 2023: 3

Net worth in 2023: $8.4 billion

Origin of wealth: Diamonds

Age: 78

Country: South Africa 4. Nassef Sawiris

Net worth: $8.7 billion

Rank in 2023: 5

Net worth in 2023: $7.2 billion

Origin of wealth: Construction and Investments

Age: 63

Country: Egypt

Advertisement

5. Mike Adenuga

Net worth: $6.9 billion

Rank in 2023: 6

Net worth in 2023: $5.6 billion

Origin of wealth: Telecom and Oil

Age: 70

Country: Nigeria 6. Abdulsamad Rabiu

Net worth: $5.9 billion

Rank in 2023: 4

Net worth in 2023: $7.6 billion

Inherited and growing

Origin of wealth: Cement and Sugar

Age: 63

Country: Nigeria

7. Naguib Sawiris

Net worth: $3.8 billion

Rank in 2023: 8

Net worth in 2023: $3.3 billion

Inherited and growing

Origin of wealth: Telecom

Age: 69

Country: Egypt 8. Mohamed Mansour

Net worth: $3.2 billion

Rank in 2023: 10

Net worth in 2023: $2.8 billion

Self-made

Origin of wealth: Diversified

Age: 76

Country: Egypt

9. Koos Bekker

Net worth: $2.7 billion

Rank in 2023: 11

Net worth in 2023: $2.6 billion

Origin of wealth: Media, Investments

Age: 71

Country: South Africa 9. Patrice Motsepe

Net worth: $2.7 billion

Rank in 2023: 9

Net worth in 2023: $3.1 billion

Origin of wealth: Mining

Age: 61

Country: South Africa

Advertisement

11. Issad Rebrab & family

Net worth: $2.5 billion

Rank in 2023: 7

Net worth in 2023: $4.6 billion

Origin of wealth: Food

Age: 80

Country: Algeria 12. Mohammed Dewji

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Rank in 2023: 15

Net worth in 2023: $1.5 billion

Origin of wealth: Diversified

Age: 48

Country: Tanzania

12. Strive Masiyiwa

Net worth: $1.8 billion

Rank in 2023: 12

Net worth in 2023: $1.9 billion

Origin of wealth: Telecom

Age: 62

Country: Zimbabwe 14. Aziz Akhannouch & family

Net worth: $1.7 billion

Rank in 2023: 14

Net worth in 2023: $1.5 billion

Origin of wealth: Petroleum, Diversified

Age: 63

Country: Morocco

15. Othman Benjelloun & family

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Rank in 2023: 16

Net worth in 2023: $1.3 billion

Origin of wealth: Banking, insurance

Age: 91

Country: Morocco 16. Youssef Mansour

Net worth: $1.3 billion

Rank in 2023: 13

Net worth in 2023: $1.5 billion

Origin of wealth: Diversified

Age: 78

Country: Egypt

Advertisement

17. Yasseen Mansour

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Rank in 2023: 19

Net worth in 2023: $1.1 billion

Origin of wealth: Diversified

Age: 62

Country: Egypt 17. Christoffel Wiese

Net worth: $1.2 billion

Rank in 2023: 18

Net worth in 2023: $1.1 billion

Origin of wealth: Retail

Age: 82

Country: South Africa

Residence: Cape Town