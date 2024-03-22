Share
Airbnb bans use of all indoor security cameras
Airbnb is banning use of all indoor security cameras in properties listed on its platform. It will also restrict the use of outdoor cameras and noise monitoring devices. The company said the changes “follow extensive consultation with guests, hosts, privacy experts and advocacy groups.” Read more here: https://cnb.cx/3veI25p
Fri, 22 Mar 2024 16:00:05 GMT
