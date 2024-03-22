Share
AMCE African Health Forum 2024: Highlights Special
CNBC Africa brings you a special highlight of the AMCE African Health Forum 2024 by the African Medical Centre of Excellence, a visionary initiative of Afreximbank and international and pan-African partners which seeks to become a platform where African leaders, policymakers and stakeholders in the medicine and science fields exchange insights in line with the objectives of the African Union's healthcare goals.
Fri, 22 Mar 2024
