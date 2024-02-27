Share
Analysts: Aggressive rate hike to moderate inflation
With the 400-basis point hike in monetary policy rate to 22.75 per cent by the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria, analysts believe there will be a moderation in inflationary pressures. Speaking on CNBC Africa’s post-MPC panel, Bismarck Rewane, the CEO of Financial Derivative and Nnamdi Nwizu, the Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners, say there’ll be a decline with inflationary pressure.
Tue, 27 Feb 2024 14:52:34 GMT
