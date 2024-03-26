Share
Analysts: CBN May target too aggressive
Analysts say the target set by the Central Bank of Nigeria to achieve major stability by May is rather too aggressive, stressing that the effects of the monetary policy decisions will begin to take effect in the later part of the year.
Tue, 26 Mar 2024 16:10:53 GMT
