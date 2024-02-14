Markets
ARM: Buy interest in Airtel Africa, BUA Foods drive equities market gains

Analysts at ARM Securities say the equities market is poised for a bullish close today following buy interest in tickers like Airtel, BUA Foods, Geregu and FBNH which drive gains in the market and offset sell-pressures in MTN Nigeria, BUA Cement, Dangote Sugar and GTCO. Callista Chileke, Investment Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on this.
Wed, 14 Feb 2024 14:31:26 GMT

