The world’s No. 1 miner is weighing up its next move after its initial $39 billion takeover proposal for smaller rival Anglo was rejected last week. The proposed premium was 31% on Anglo’s implied value.

BHP has proposed that Anglo sell its shares in units Anglo Platinum (Amplats) AMSJ.J and Kumba Iron Ore KIOJ.J as an option to exit the South African assets it doesn’t want included in the deal.