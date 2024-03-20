The Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy stance later this evening with most economists expecting no change with the emphasis still on no hurry to cut rates. However some suggest it may update its economic projections as well as its unofficial forecast for the direction of interest rates over the next several years. South Africa’s currency is down more than 28 percent against the dollar in the past three years amid investor concern about lower growth and perceived closer ties with Russia and China. Foreign investors have dumped more than 100 billion of South African bonds and stocks in the past year, leaving the currency trading around R19 per dollar.

That has cut South Africa’s weighting in the MSCI world index to around 3 percent, Rusike said. Africa’s biggest economy narrowly avoided a recession last year, with fourth quarter growth at 0.1 percent, taking the year’s expansion to 0.6 percent. The government is forecasting growth at 1.1 percent this year as it deals with a power shortage and a logistics crisis.