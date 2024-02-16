Share
Banks drive Nigerian equities gain
Investors interest in banking stocks at the Nigerian equities is extending gains recorded this week despite investors seeking higher yields across fixed income instruments. Muktar Mohammed, an Analyst at Assar Investments, joins CNBC Africa for some market updates.
Fri, 16 Feb 2024 14:46:51 GMT
