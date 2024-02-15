Share
Beyond the shores: Rwandan businesses & investors
Discover the remarkable success of cross-border entrepreneurial ventures within the Rwandan diaspora based in the United States.
Thu, 15 Feb 2024 07:45:42 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.