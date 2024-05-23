The world’s biggest listed mining group now has until May 29 to make a firm bid for Anglo American or it will be forced to walk away for at least six months under the UK’s takeover rules after it was granted a one-week extension on Wednesday.

Two sources who have been in talks with the miner and its advisers said they expect BHP management will spend the next week properly understanding Anglo’s concerns on an asset-by-asset basis with a goal to convince it on the merits of the deal.