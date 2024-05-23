Ruto arrived in the U.S. on Wednesday as part of three-day state visit that includes bilateral talks with Biden on Thursday followed by a lavish state dinner in the evening. Ruto’s trip the sixth state visit hosted by the Biden administration, and the first for an African president since 2008.

Africa’s political landscape has been upended in the past year by a spate of military coups, wars and shaky elections that have given U.S. rivals China and Russia greater influence. Biden hopes strengthening ties with Kenya can help stabilize the continent and advance U.S. interests.