Biden makes another push for tuition-free community college

President Biden hasn’t not given up on the idea of free community college nationwide. Unlike student loan forgiveness, free college is a better way to combat the college affordability crisis, some experts say. Even though Biden has yet to make college tuition-free at the federal level, the number of statewide free-college programs is growing. For what the critics of free college have to say, read more:https://cnb.cx/448hJuJ
Mon, 29 Apr 2024 16:00:57 GMT

