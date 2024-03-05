In an update posted on its website, Binance said that, starting this Friday, any remaining naira balances in user accounts will be automatically converted to Tether, a cryptocurrency stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar.

The company will not support any deposits of Naira after 2 p.m. UTC on Tuesday and will no longer support withdrawals of the currency after 6 a.m. UTC on Friday, the announcement said.