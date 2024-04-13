Markets
Bitcoin halving – here’s what it is and what it means for the crypto

The bitcoin halving happens every four years. It’s a technical event that often precedes bitcoin moving to all-time highs. But this time things are a little different. 0:15 - Welcome 1:50 - Stat of the week 2:01 - Bitcoin halving 4:20 - Why it's important 7:00 - Why this cycle is different 8:12 - Binance CEO interview 9:43 - Price predictions 11:41 - Binance's story 14:27 - Crypto regulation 16:00 - An ethereum ETF? 19:55 - Learnings from Paris 21:20 - Stat of the week reveal 23:00 - Film recommendations? 23:39 - Listener email
Sat, 13 Apr 2024 09:00:15 GMT

