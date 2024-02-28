MicroStrategy, based in Virginia, in the U.S., is currently the largest publicly traded owner of Bitcoin. CNBC.com says the company reported holding about 190,000 of the cryptocurrency tokens earlier this month, which would be worth over $10.5 billion at current prices.

But with many African currencies trading at some of their weakest levels against the dollar because of high U.S. interest rates and an unfavorable global environment, bitcoin prices in local currency terms have been boosted to all-time highs as detailed below: