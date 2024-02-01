In a blow to hard-fought regional integration, the three military-led nations, among the world’s poorest, are planning to quit the 15-member Economic Community of West African states (ECOWAS) after being criticised for their respective coups.

That has left uncertain their future in the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA or WAEMU) which uses a common currency, the CFA franc, pegged to the euro.