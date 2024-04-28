Share
Can anyone take TSMC’s chip making crown?
Semiconductors, or chips, have an incredibly global, complex and intricate production process. The supply chain is spread across the world but, with a recorded market share of 61.2 percent in the global semiconductor foundry market, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is dominating the market. Could another company come for their crown? CNBC's Arjun Kharpal and Tom Chitty find out. #CNBC #Technology #Semiconductor ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Sun, 28 Apr 2024 11:00:07 GMT
