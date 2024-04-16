Markets
Can Lilium’s plan to revolutionize air travel actually work?

Lilium has been working on its eVTOL jet - a flying vehicle that takes off and lands vertically - since 2015. But the company isn't just planning on revolutionizing how we travel, but also the whole air travel industry by making their vehicles "absolutely zero emissions". But how does the company plan to do this and can it work? #CNBC #Shorts #Lilium ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
Tue, 16 Apr 2024 12:00:56 GMT

