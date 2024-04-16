Share
Can Lilium’s plan to revolutionize air travel actually work?
Lilium has been working on its eVTOL jet - a flying vehicle that takes off and lands vertically - since 2015. But the company isn't just planning on revolutionizing how we travel, but also the whole air travel industry by making their vehicles "absolutely zero emissions". But how does the company plan to do this and can it work?
Tue, 16 Apr 2024 12:00:56 GMT
