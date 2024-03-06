Share
Can Nigeria’s equities sustain rebound?
The Nigerian equities market is sustaining positive sentiments recorded so far this week following bargain hunting in FBNH and Transcorp. Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa for more market movements.
Wed, 06 Mar 2024 14:56:13 GMT
