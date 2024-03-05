Canal+, the biggest shareholder in MultiChoice, will offer 125 rand per share, valuing the pending shares at about 33.7 billion rand ($1.77 billion) according to Reuters calculations, after its previous offer of 105 rand was rejected last month.

On Monday, Canal+ said it would make a firm offer by no later than April 8 after the Takeover Regulations Panel said it should immediately announce one because its 35.01% shareholding in MultiChoice triggered a mandatory offer requirement.