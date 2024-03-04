This follows a ruling on Wednesday by South Africa’s Takeover Regulations Panel that required Canal+ to immediately make a firm intention announcement because its 35.01% shareholding in MultiChoice triggered a mandatory offer requirement when it raised its stake earlier in February.

“Canal+ respects the decision taken by the Panel, and will comply with it. On this basis, Canal+ confirms that it has applied for and received from the Panel an exemption from adhering to the timing requirements,” the media group said.