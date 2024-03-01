Share
CBN plans to increase OMO frequency to mop up liquidity
The Central Bank of Nigeria says it plans to increase OMO frequency and volumes to mop up liquidity and provide investment opportunities for FPIs. Traders at UBA say market sentiments remain bearish following today’s OMO bill auction. Kenneth Onuoha, Team Member, Assets and Liabilities at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 01 Mar 2024 14:26:34 GMT
