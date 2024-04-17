And yet, there are likely to be bumps along this last mile, as we show in the latest Global Financial Stability Report. Geopolitical tensions could intensify and weigh on investor sentiments. Strains in commercial real estate have become more acute, which could increase pressure on some lenders. China’s financial markets continued to be weighed down by ongoing problems in the property sector. Beyond these more immediate concerns, debt vulnerabilities continue to grow, with both the public and private sectors in many countries borrowing heavily, even though interest rates are still high and economic growth will likely not accelerate, as projected by the World Economic Outlook.

Taking a step back, there is recent evidence that disinflation may have stalled in some countries, and that underlying inflation may be persistent in some sectors. In some cases, core inflation has come in higher than analyst forecasts for consecutive months. Higher-than-expected readings could challenge the last-mile narrative and the related investor optimism, potentially leading to financial market repricing and higher volatility.