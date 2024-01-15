15 January 2024, Switzerland, Davos: A man stands in front of a window with the World Economic Forum logo. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is regarded as one of the most important meeting places for top politicians, top managers and scientists. The program starts on Tuesday. Photo: Hannes P. Albert/dpa (Photo by Hannes P Albert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

But there are many pressing issues on the WEF agenda that have nothing to do with religious ideology and in 2024 even they seem larger than life. Everybody at Davos are holding their collective breath over what will happen pertaining to climate change and green energy. The move away from fossil fuel and coal proves more difficult than a lot or people will be willing to admit. But the economists at Davos have been known to pull rabbits from hats. Will they do so again?