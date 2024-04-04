Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was up 0.9% at $9,344 per metric ton by 0752 GMT. The contract leapt to as much as $9,380 earlier in the session, a level last seen on Jan. 27, 2023.

The dollar fell as investors waited on U.S. labour data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate outlook. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.