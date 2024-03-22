Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Corporate Access: Digital Transformation Progress on SMEs

On a global scale small and medium businesses are a central economic and social for job creation and economic growth. Accounting for 90 per cent of businesses and 50 per cent of gross domestic GDP, still face many challenges like financial inclusion, digital transformation and access to technology. This Corporate Access explores the Visa Impact Series.
Fri, 22 Mar 2024 06:44:19 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top