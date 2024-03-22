Share
Corporate Access: Digital Transformation Progress on SMEs
On a global scale small and medium businesses are a central economic and social for job creation and economic growth. Accounting for 90 per cent of businesses and 50 per cent of gross domestic GDP, still face many challenges like financial inclusion, digital transformation and access to technology. This Corporate Access explores the Visa Impact Series.
Fri, 22 Mar 2024 06:44:19 GMT
