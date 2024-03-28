Share
Corporate Access: Driving Change for Financial & Social Impact
Investing in SMEs means investing for impact. The challenges that SMEs need to overcome to fully transform digitally are easier with the help of big firms. This Corporate Access explores the role private sector plays to get small businesses to technological support they need to grow.
Thu, 28 Mar 2024 08:39:02 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.