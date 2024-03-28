Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Corporate Access: Driving Change for Financial & Social Impact

Investing in SMEs means investing for impact. The challenges that SMEs need to overcome to fully transform digitally are easier with the help of big firms. This Corporate Access explores the role private sector plays to get small businesses to technological support they need to grow.
Thu, 28 Mar 2024 08:39:02 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top